READ The False Statement Circulating Online About Nnamdi Kanu

So here is the false statement circulating online about Nnamdi Kanu. In the statement the writer claimed that Nnamdi kanu said he will Never pull igbos out of Nigeria. Following the claims Nnamdi Kanu & The IPOB has Debunked such statement saying that he never made such comment & has never granted any interview since after his release from prison.

Read the false statement below..

“I have no secession agenda. I don’t want to pull the Igbos out of Nigeria.

Yes, I called Nigeria a zoo. A country of my parents, grandparents, great grandparents, great, great grandparents, can’t possibly be a zoo.

“I am happy that what we set out to do has gained outstanding traction. Today, I have gained popularity far more than I desired. No other propaganda could have sold into the hearts of my Igbo brothers and sisters and drew sympathy than what I did on Radio Biafra.

