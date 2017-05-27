Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Read: Uhuru’s speech during G7 summit in Italy – The Star, Kenya

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Read: Uhuru's speech during G7 summit in Italy
The Star, Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta taking part in the Africa Outreach meeting at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Italy. /PSCU. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Distinguished Guests,. Ladies and Gentlemen,. First, let me thank you,Prime Minister
Kenya: The G7 Summit Through an African Journalist's EyeAllAfrica.com
G7 to acknowledge climate deadlock with US: officialsSBS
Freer, more prosperous Africa key to solving global problems, Kenyatta tells G7Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Nairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog) –SIGNAL (press release) –Kuwait News Agency –AppsforPCdaily
all 20 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.