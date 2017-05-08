Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Read What Buhari Told Nigerians Before He Left for London on Sunday Night

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

In a message posted on social media on Sunday night, President Muhammadu Buhari, who departed Nigeria for London last night for follow-up medical consultation with his doctors, said that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo will take charge in his absence and that Government will continue to function smoothly and efficiently.

Here’s his message in full;

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post Read What Buhari Told Nigerians Before He Left for London on Sunday Night appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.