Real captures 33rd La Liga title

Real Madrid won their 33rd La Liga title and first for five years as Cristiano Ronaldo’s 40th goal of the season helped seal a 2-0 victory at Malaga on Sunday. Ronaldo got Madrid off to the perfect start after just two minutes before Karim Benzema’s close-range finish sealed the title 10 minutes into the second […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

