Real cause of fire incident at Oba of Lagos Palace revealed

Real cause of the fire outbreak at a section of the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu has been revealed. It was gathered that the fire emanated from an air conditioner in the palace around 1.30pm, with smoke covering to the sky. The incident attracted a mammoth crowd to the royal abode. Punch […]

Real cause of fire incident at Oba of Lagos Palace revealed

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

