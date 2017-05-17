Real estate struggles on sluggish trading numbers, space uptake in Q1

Though the retail segment of the real estate market appears to be doing well with encouraging demand for basic consumer goods and entertainment amid economic downturn, a general view and analysis of the market shows it is still a struggle for the market as trading numbers remain low and space uptake slower. A recent first…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Real estate struggles on sluggish trading numbers, space uptake in Q1 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

