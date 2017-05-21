Pages Navigation Menu

Real Madrid Are La Liga 2016/2017 Champions

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Sports

Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid secured their 33rd Primera Division title with a 2-0 win over Malaga at La Rosaleda. The Los Blancos secured their first La Liga title for the first time since 2012 with a 2-0 win over Malaga courtesy of goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, rendering Barcelona’s comeback victory against Eibar…

