Real Madrid Confirm Signng Of Flamengo’s Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Vinicius Junior from Flamengo from July 2018.

The 16-year-old will remain with his current club until July 2019, although he could play for Real Madrid before that if both clubs agree.

Wonderkid Vinicius was already being described to be the ‘the next Neymar’ before his first professional game.

And after coming on in the 80th minute of the opening game of the season against Atletico Mineiro, he caught the eye of several European giants.

He beat Barcelona star Neymar’s youngest debut record by a year and managed to get idol Robinho’s shirt in a huge day for the youngster.

Vinicius has also shown his talents at international level; in March he was top scorer in the Under-17s Copa Sudamericano, with Brazil beating Chile to claim the title.

The story of this young prodigy is fairly common among Brazilian stars; born into desperate poverty, the young striker’s talent was spotted in a city on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, in the streets of Sao Goncalo.

He moved with his uncle to central Rio at the age of 14, in order to dedicate himself to football and graduated through the club’s competitive youth system.

His introduction to big stage was emphatic; in October last year, he scored the opening goal in the Clasico against Botafogo in the Rio de Janeiro Junior Cup.

The post Real Madrid Confirm Signng Of Flamengo’s Vinicius Junior appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

