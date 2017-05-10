Real Madrid Defender Pepe Not Close To Joining PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have denied speculation which claims they have reached an agreement with Real Madrid centre-back Pepe, reports Le Parisien.

Pepe’s contract at the Bernabeu expires at the end of the season and reports have claimed he is on the verge of moving to the Parc des Princes.

Yesteday El Larguero claimed that Pepe wants to continue at the highest level, with PSG close to reaching an agreement with the experienced centre-back ahead of a move in this summer’s transfer window.

However, Le Parisien claim sources close to PSG have labelled such speculation false, insisting they have not made a move for the Portugal international.

Pepe, who has won two league titles and two Champions League crowns during his time at the Bernabeu, has only started 13 La Liga matches for Los Blancos this season.

