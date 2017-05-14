Real Madrid News: Eden Hazard, Mbappe wanted – Chelsea, Man Utd rocked – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Real Madrid News: Eden Hazard, Mbappe wanted – Chelsea, Man Utd rocked
Daily Star
The Blues talisman is a long-term target for Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants desperate to make a marquee signing this summer. However, Real boss Zidane and club president Perez are at war over Hazard. Spanish transfer outlet Don Balon say Perez is …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!