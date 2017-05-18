Real Madrid takes one giant step to winning La liga, beating Celta Vigo 4-1

Real Madrid just need one point in their last league game against Malaga after winning their outstanding game against Celta Vigo. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace while Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos scored one goal each. Celta put up a brave fight in the rearranged fixture, even when reduced to 10 men for the final …

