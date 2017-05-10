Pages Navigation Menu

Real Madrid through to Champions League final

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Real Madrid secured their place in the Champions League final on Wednesday despite losing 2-1 away to Atletico Madrid in their semi-final second leg.

Atletico Madrid’s French forward Antoine Griezmann (R) vies with Real Madrid’s Brazilian midfielder Casemiro during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, on May 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

Real’s 3-0 win in the first leg proved too much for Atletico to overcome as the reigning European champions progressed 4-2 on aggregate.

Early goals from Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann, from a penalty, gave Atletico hope but Isco struck just before the break to leave the hosts with too much to do, taking Real through to a final against Juventus in Cardiff on June 3.

