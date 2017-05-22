Real Madrid win La Liga in style

Real Madrid won their first La Liga title since 2012 thanks to a final-day 2-0 victory at Malaga on Sunday and in spite of FC Barcelona’s 4-2 win over Eibar.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored early in the game to settle the nerves, latching onto Isco’s through ball to step around Carlos Kameni and tap into an empty net.

Karim Benzema then added their second goal after the break after Kameni had parried Sergio Ramos’ shot.

Real, who had only needed a draw to win the title, now face Juventus in the Champions League final aiming to complete a double

FC Barcelona, who had won the past two titles, came from 2-0 down to beat Eibar 4-2 at the Nou Camp.

But they had also needed Real to slip up if they were going to retain the trophy.

Real Madrid finished with 93 points, while FC Barcelona ended with 90 points to stay second.

The result means Zinedine Zidane, in his first full season as Real boss, has recorded another first.

He is the first manager to lead Madrid to the Spanish league title since Jose Mourinho did five years ago.

If Real beat Juventus in Cardiff, they will become the first team to successfully defend the Champions League.

Zidane had won the tournament six months into the job last summer.(NAN)

