Rebel chief on the run after DRC prison break – News24
|
News24
|
Rebel chief on the run after DRC prison break
News24
Kinshasa – Rebels from an outlawed political-religious group attacked Kinshasa's central prison on Wednesday, breaking out their leader and about 50 other prisoners, the Congolese government said. The pre-dawn attack was carried out by a secessionist …
Congo militia storms prison, frees self-styled prophet leader
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!