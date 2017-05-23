Recession: Engineers’ forum seeks investment in infrastructure, solid minerals, agriculture as way out – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Recession: Engineers' forum seeks investment in infrastructure, solid minerals, agriculture as way out
Vanguard
THE American Society of Civil Engineers ASCE, at the weekend threw its weight behind the call for the revamping of the national economy which is currently going through crises, as an interventionist strategy to steer the country out of these economic …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!