Recession: Mothers adopt stringent measures to survive recession

In the light of harsh economic conditions arising from the economic recession, mothers say they are prioritising their family needs to survive.

Some women said in interviews with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday that they were adopting stringent measures in running their homes.

The women, who live in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, said applied the concept of opportunity cost in their homes.

A food seller, Mrs Beatrice John, said she had reduced the amount of foodstuff she normally bought and substituted costly food items with cheaper ones.

John, a mother of five, said she used to buy bags of foodstuffs but now bought in (mudu) small measures ’’ because of the high cost of food items.

“Before, I could buy half a bag of garri or rice but now I buy in mudu; instead of N1,000 piece of meat I buy N400; instead of eating fish, we eat enough vegetables and okro soup.

‘’I cannot afford to buy even beverage, the high cost of things has really affected the quality of food I give my children and it is affecting their health. We can only pray things get better,’’ she said.

Mrs Chinenye Okorie, a public servant, said she had been managing scarce resources and avoided a lavish lifestyle since the recession started.

` Things are not the way they used to be; even approaching our husbands these days is difficult; they do not give us money like before; so as women, we must find a way to manage the little we have.

“ I ensure no food is wasted in my home; any leftover is kept and eaten later by anyone who is hungry because a lot of people are looking for food to eat.

“I have also denied myself some things/ You know women and fashion; so I have curtailed my desires and channelled money into buying things for the house instead.

‘’Once you manage what you have and back everything up with prayer, I believe one day things will get better,’’ Okorie said.

Mrs Nkechi Okoronkwo, a public servant, said she was making the best out of a bad situation and advised other women to do the same.

Okoronkwo said it was the duty of women to manage their homes with limited resources and ensure the children ate healthy.

“I stay away from expensive food items and go for healthy alternatives. For example, tomato is expensive now, so as an alternative you can use veggies to cook which are even more nutritious.

‘’Instead of Irish potato buy sweet potato which is cheaper and even healthier; use palm oil instead of vegetable oil to fry and cook your food because it is cheaper.

“ Women must also cut their coat according to their fabric in this critical time and above all, pray to God for things to get better in the country.

’’ She advised women to stand by their husbands and assist them in this critically trying time because many men have lost their jobs due to the recession.

“Women have a critical role to play to ensure the family stays afloat and God has given us that capacity,’’ she said.‎

Mrs Ronke Adeleke, a housewife and mother of four, said she had resorted to shopping in the outskirts of Abuja instead of the city centre.

‘’Things are cheaper in the outskirts of town; the quantity of yam you will buy in Gosa Market for N2000 will be far more than what you will get in Garki or Wuse Market for example.

” Instead of buying Peak milk, I now buy Cowbell because it is cheaper; I have learnt to overlook brands and go for what is affordable and still of quality.

“Women have to apply wisdom when doing shopping for the house; even if it is twice a day they eat, the food should be of average quality at least.’’

