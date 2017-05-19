Pages Navigation Menu

Record speed hat-trick scorer Ross dies – Vanguard

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Record speed hat-trick scorer Ross dies
Tommy Ross scorer of the fastest hat-trick in football has died aged 71 the football club whom he managed in the 1990's Tain St Duthus announced on Friday. Ross entered the Guinness Book of Records aged 18 when he scored three times in 90 seconds …

