Recovered $43b: EFCC reveals real owner of Ikoyi building

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has revealed that the owner of the building where $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23, 218,000 was discovered in Ikoyi, Lagos State. The commission has named Mrs. Folashade Oke, the wife of the suspended Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke as the owner of Flat 7B, … Continue reading Recovered $43b: EFCC reveals real owner of Ikoyi building

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

