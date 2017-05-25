Recovered money from Justice Sylvester Ngwuta to be deposited in CBN

The money recovered from the home of Supreme Court Judge, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, has been ordered to be deposited in the Central Bank of Nigeria according to the Federal High Court, Abuja. Justice John Tsoho gave the order on Thursday after admitting in evidence, nine bags and boxes containing the money. The prosecuting counsel, Mrs …

