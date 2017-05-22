Pages Navigation Menu

Recruitment: NIS cautions applicants against fraudsters

Posted on May 22, 2017

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has warned prospective applicants seeking employment into the service not to pay any money to any person or group of persons. The NIS Comptroller-General, Mr Muhammad Babandede, gave the warning in a statement signed by the service Spokesperson, Mr Sunday James, on Monday in Abuja. It would be recalled that […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

