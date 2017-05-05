Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Red Flag for U.S. Business Schools: Foreign Students Are Staying Away

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The American M.B.A. degree, already losing luster at home, is facing a new challenge from abroad. For the first time in more than a decade, most graduate business schools are reporting a decline in applications from international students. Applications from foreign students for the academic year beginning in August were down at nearly two-thirds of…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Red Flag for U.S. Business Schools: Foreign Students Are Staying Away appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.