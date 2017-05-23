Red hot Onyekuru gets Eagles call up

KAS Eupen of Belgium forward Henry Onyekuru has been invited to the Super Eagles squad by coach Gernot Rohr, his club said Monday.

The 19-year old Nigerian ended the 2016/2017 season in the Belgian as the highest goalscorer after notching up 25 goals and provided 14 assists despite Eupen finishing the season in the bottom half of the table.

The forward is attracting interests from Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Southampton and West Ham.

“Called up for the first time as a member of the Nigerian national squad, the 19-year-old KAS Eupen forward flew off to Corsica on Tuesday where the Super Eagles are holding their training camp,” KAS Eupen said in a statement on its website.

Onyekuru is expected to feature for Nigeria in a friendly against a Corsican selection on Friday evening, and later, against Togo in Paris.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

