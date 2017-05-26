RED Moment Concert Empowers Women In Need

It was fun and a rewarding experience for all at the RED. Moment Comedy Concert held recently at the SEE Events Centre in Lekki-Ajah, Lagos. The event, organised by Mrs. Lawretta Ogrih – Chief Executive of Ivory Whetstones and Mentors Foundation (publishers of SEE Inspiration Magazine), a non-governmental organisation, was aimed at raising funds for women in need.

According to Ogrih, these special women include widows, single parents and those facing different challenges and unable to help themselves. She said, “They do not only need our financial support but also our love and care. This comedy concert is designed, amongst other things, to raise awareness and, more importantly, to raise money to help us empower women in need.”

The event featured some top Nigerian comedians: Kofi, Owen Gee, Lepacious Bose, Cee Y, De Oracle, DVD, Eboh Bomb and Aboki, with music supplied by ‘Party Machine’ DJ Bobby. The high point of the event was the raffle draw segment during which lucky guests won a return ticket to Dubai, an all-expense paid night at the prestigious Leawood Hotel, Lekki and a head to toe wellness hamper of Forever Living Products.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

