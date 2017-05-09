Redeemers university female student makes suicidal posts on Twitter

A Redeemers University student, Uju Nwokoye last night made some suicidal posts.

She said she is done and prays she doesn’t wake up this morning. See below…



Lots of people reached out to her after she made the post and Thankfully, she is alive today… See her new tweets below….

SUICIDE IS NEVER THE OPTION, THERE’S ALWAYS HOPE FOR A BETTER TOMORROW.

