Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Redefining Governance in Edo – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 28, 2017 in World | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Redefining Governance in Edo
THISDAY Newspapers
Edo State is intensely in a hurry to shape up. In the early hours of an evening recently, a taxi cab dropped off a passenger on the busy Ring Road, at the heart of Benin City, the state capital. Some three scruffy-looking young men appeared from
Edo First Lady restates commitment to youth developmentTheNewsGuru

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.