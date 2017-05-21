Reekado Banks Acquires Brand New Lexus Car for N6m

Mavin Records Artiste, Reekado Banks has just acquired for himself a brand new multi-million naira car, a 2010 Lexus sc430 convertible. The brand new car is valued at 6 million naira. His Elder Brother who also doubles as his manager, Temi announced the goods news on Social Media. Five star music act, Skiibii also took …

The post Reekado Banks Acquires Brand New Lexus Car for N6m appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

