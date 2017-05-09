Referring Osinbajo As Coordinator Is Insulting & Dangerous, Lets Break Nigeria Now If.. – Fani Kayode

President Muhammadu Buhari today in a letter sent to the senate referred Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as“coordinator” of the nation’s affairs.

Reacting to this, Former Aviation Minister, Fani Kayode said that the attempt by the corpsocrats to prevent the VP from being Acting Pres. by referring to him as a “co-ordinator” is insulting and dangerous.

He said this in a series of tweets via his official twitter timeline

Read Below..

The attempt by the corpsocrats to prevent the VP from being Acting Pres. by referring to him as a “co-ordinator” is insulting and dangerous.

It is time for us to decide: do we have a nation of equals or not?If not let us break it! When u tell us that the VP cannot be Acting Pres.

Even though the Pres. is critically sick and on indefinate medical leave u are playing with fire. There are NO more slaves in Nigeria.

