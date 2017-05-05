Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Refineries to get new investors in September’

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Port Harcourt refinery

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, yesterday said the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), Warri Refining and Petrochemicals Company (WRPC) and Kaduna Refining and Petrochemicals Company (KRPC) would have new investors by September 2017.

Kachikwu said this at the sideline of the 2017 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas. He said that the country now has sizeable willing investment portfolio for the refineries, noting that by September this year, the investors would be made public.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The new investors, according to him, are expected to repair, revamp and maintain the refineries according to the terms and conditions of the contract.
Kachikwu, who noted that when completely repaired, the refineries would now satisfy the country’s consumption need, said when they fail to meet the need, Dangote’s refinery and modular refineries would fill the gap.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its first quarter Petroleum Import Statistics released yesterday said the Federal Government had imported over N758.08 billion worth of petroleum products during the first quarter of 20I7.

The NBS report said that 4.05 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirits (PMS), 1.31 billion litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 41.06 million litres of Household Kerosene (HHK) were imported into the country in first quarter.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.