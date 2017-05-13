Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Refugees of the DRC speak of violence and fear – iAfrica.com

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


iAfrica.com

Refugees of the DRC speak of violence and fear
iAfrica.com
"It was flee or die," said Jean Makemissi, a refugee from the violence raging in Democratic Republic of Congo who has sought sanctuary in neighbouring Angola. "All of the villages in our region have been occupied by rebels. We left chaotically without
Angola feels pressure of DR Congo refugeesYahoo7 News

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.