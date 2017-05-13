Refugees of the DRC speak of violence and fear – iAfrica.com
Refugees of the DRC speak of violence and fear
"It was flee or die," said Jean Makemissi, a refugee from the violence raging in Democratic Republic of Congo who has sought sanctuary in neighbouring Angola. "All of the villages in our region have been occupied by rebels. We left chaotically without …
Angola feels pressure of DR Congo refugees
