Released Chibok girls arrive Abuja, to meet Buhari at 4pm

The 82 rescued Chibok schoolgirls have arrived Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, who confirmed this development on his twitter handle, said the Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari received the girls at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The girls, who regained their freedom on Saturday from Boko Haram captivity, would be meeting President Buhari at about 4.00p.m today.

The 82 girls were released to international negotiators who have been working in collaboration with the Federal government for their safe return since they were kidnapped in April 2014.

Malam Garba Shehu, a presidential spokesman on Saturday in a statement issued in Abuja also confirmed that the girls were release by their captors in exchange for some Boko Haram suspects held by the Federal Government. (NAN)

The post Released Chibok girls arrive Abuja, to meet Buhari at 4pm appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

