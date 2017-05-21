Relief for expectant mothers in Rivers
Until now, mothers expecting their babies in riverine areas of Rivers State often endured days to cross the Atlantic Ocean from places as far as Kula, a town that juts into the ocean, to paddle to upland areas to be delivered of their babies if local birth attendants in the seas could not help. This was…
The post Relief for expectant mothers in Rivers appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!