Relocating headquarters of IOCs to the Niger Delta

The debate on the need for IOCs to relocate their headquarters near their host communities has been on for a while now. This is a controversial issue, even though not surprising, considering the importance of oil to our mono-product economy. The presence of the oil companies anywhere confers prestige and economic empowerment. It is, therefore, no wonder that the oil producing communities are demanding a return of the companies’ operational headquarters to the Niger Delta states.

It must be noted that these oil compa- nies have not always had their headquar- ters outside the oil producing states. Shell had its headquarters in Port Harcourt; Chevron (Gulf, as it was formerly known) had its own base in Warri. The other IOCs also mostly had their headquarters in the Niger Delta, close to their operations. The situation changed with the increased mil- itancy in these host communities and its potent threat to lives and security. Many of these companies had to move out of the Niger Delta, mostly to Lagos.

This has been the situation for a very long time now. However, now that there is relative peace in the Niger Delta, should these IOCs continue to operate mostly outside their host communities? Honourable Goodluck Opiah (PDP, Imo), sponsor of the motion, is in the vanguard of those who think that this should not be so. He made a compelling argument for the headquarters of the IOCs to be moved to the oil producing communities, to make them more responsive to the problems of “pollution, environmental hazards, degradation and underdevelop- ment” of the areas. The motion was, how- ever, shot down by those who think that it would be setting a dangerous precedent to tell IOCs and any other business outfits where to locate their head offices.

We believe Nigeria can learn from the experiences of oil companies in other climes. In the USA, Canada, the Nordic countries and even close to us in Saudi Arabia, are IOCs situated far from their operational bases? The simple answer is no. The advantages of domiciliation of IOCs in oil producing states are obvious,