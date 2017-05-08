Relocation of IOCs’ hqtrs: Lawmaker assures N-Deltans

By Daniel Gumm

WARRI—Niger Deltans have been assured of the sincerity of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to implement its directive that all the oil companies operating in Nigeria should relocate both their administrative and operational headquarters to areas of their major operations, irrespective of the recent resolution by the House of Representatives.

House of Representatives member, Mr. Daniel Reyenieju, gave the assurance, weekend, while addressing a pressure group from the region, the Benin River Forum, that visited him in Warri to register their protest over the recent resolution of the House of Representatives on the Federal Government’s directive.

The lawmaker, who represents Warri Federal Constituency in the House, explained that the directive of the Federal Government on the relocation, “Constitutes one of the fundamental panacea and cornerstone to resolving the perennial crises of underdevelopment, environmental degradation and institutional alienation that had historically been visited on the region by successive governments of Nigeria and thus the resolution of the House being referred to clearly demonstrates the dire need for synergy between the executive and legislative arms of government on such sensitive national issues.”

The post Relocation of IOCs’ hqtrs: Lawmaker assures N-Deltans appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

