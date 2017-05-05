Relocation of oil firms: Dickson, others slam opponents

By Emma Amaize

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has said that anyone who is opposed to the relocation of oil companies to the Niger Delta, as directed by the Federal Government, is clearly against the peace and stability of the region.

The governor stated this in a statement, yesterday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Iworison-Markson, at a special dinner organised by the state government as a major sideline event as part of the Offshore Technology Conference, OTC, in Houston, Texas, United States of America.

The event, which drew an impressive audience of key industry stakeholders and captains of multinational companies in the oil and gas sector, was tagged “Bayelsa/Oloibiri Roundtable.”

Dickson reiterated the establishment of three modular refineries in each of the senatorial zones of Bayelsa, for which he says it had already set up the Bayelsa Petrochemical and Refinery Company Limited, adding that the board and management of the company will be constituted upon his return back to the state.

Also, some pan-Niger Delta civil society groups, have warned that the rejection of the motion for oil companies to relocate their operational/administrative offices to the Niger Delta region by the House of Representatives was capable of stoking fresh crisis in the area.

The groups, Niger Delta Security Watch Organization of Nigeria, NSWON, Ijaw People Development Initiative, IPDI, and Foundation for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade, FHRACC, led by Dickson Bekederemo, Austin Ozobo and Alaowei Cleric, in a statement, yesterday, said “The decision by the House of Representatives to reject the motion sponsored by Goodluck Opiah for the relocation of oil companies’ operational/administrative offices to the Niger Delta region is not only unpatriotic, but also vexatious and provocative as such is capable of fanning the ember of unrest and discord in the region.

“A motion of this nature at this critical time of our existence ought to be appreciated by all and sundry. If Nigeria must continue to protect her unity, then we must be our brothers keepers.

“Let the House take a cue from the Senate, which in its wisdom introduced and debated the bill for the establishment of the National Maritime University at Okerenkoko in the Gbaramatu Kingdom.

“We, therefore, call on the House for the sake of peace in the country to revisit the motion they have unceremoniously rejected. We also extend our call to the Senate and the Buhari led-executive arm to prevail on the House to key into the Federal Government’s olive branch. The survival of this country is anchored on the House’s decision.”

“It is a fact that the Niger Delta people are subjected to bear the brunt of the environmental despoliation and degradation from years of unfavourable oil productions. Regrettably, others in the far northern and western regions are enjoying the benefits of the oil productions. These are the reasons why successive Nigerian governments faced aggression and youths restiveness in the region for over the years.

“The Speaker, Yakubu Dogara’s comment in the House that he cannot be forced to site business in an environment that is not safe is to say the least demeaning. That is an insult to the people of the Niger Delta, who are feeding the nation.

“Niger Delta environment is safe for all kinds of business to strive. Is it the oil companies’ corporate headquarters that are not safe to be sited in the region while the companies oil platforms are safe for the companies to engage in daily productions? Only on May 3, the NNPC boss, Mr. Maikanti Baru while addressing State House press at the Presidential Vila said daily oil productions have hit two million barrels.

“How did the NNPC achieve these figures? Can it be achieved in an unsafe and a non business friendly environment as alleged by the Speaker? People should not be driven by their personal interests or ambitions to instigate another round of avoidable crisis in the region. We have not recovered from the bloody oil war that is gradually given way to peace as a result of the Buhari government’s timely intervention.

“The NASS cannot be a government of its own. It is part and parcel of the Federal Government and thus it should key into the executive arm’s initiatives. The House of Representatives’ callous and inconsiderate action will not do any good to President Buhari’s efforts to restore sanity to the region.

“The action of the Yoruba representatives at the green chamber was very annoying and provocative, though, we are not surprised at their objection to the motion, but what they should know is that it was not a bill that took IOC headquarters to the South-West and it equally needs no bill to relocate back to their operational domains.

“They should equally know that what goes up must surely comes down. It is not a right for such oil multinational headquarters to remain in the South West. We laud the South South, South East and other representatives for staging the walkout because it is really annoying to sit down and watch such treacherous and lopsided hearings.

“The Yoruba lawmakers at the green chambers should know that relocation of oil companies’ headquarters to the Niger Delta region is one of the key conditions for peace in the region and the government has accepted it already.

“What we expect the House of Representatives to do is to complement the efforts of the executive arm. They cannot be at cross purpose with the executive arm or run a different government. Such will jeopardise the prevailing peace in the region.

