Remain united, group urges Okpe people

By Festus Ahon

THE President of Great Okpe Peoples Assembly (world wide), GOPA, Mr Ovo Mayomi-Edemiruranye Ukoko, has called on Okpe people to remain united and resolute in their resolve to develop the kingdom.

Ukoko in a statement made available to newsmen, said “Ugborhen is one of the premium oil producers in the Delta Central Senatorial District but is not being accorded the proper progressive representation it deserves”.

Saying that it was time to reach out to all progressive Okpe sons and daughters, he said “it is time we attract both humanitarian and physical infrastructural development from the Government and Seplat Oil company”.

While commending the development effort of the Orodje of Okpe kingdom, Maj. General Felix Mujakperuo rtd, (Ohrue 1), Speaker of the State House of Assembly and the member representing Okpe Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and the member representing Sapele constituency, Chief Monday Igbuya and , he said “the record of our Orodje exemplary service to this great country stands him out”.

Ukoko expressed gladness on the recent election of the President Ugbrorhen Oil Producing community, Mr Festus Akume and the commissioning of Ugborhen ultra modern community center/town hall.

He told Mr Festus Akume to use his position as President of Ugbrorhen Oil producing community to attract more development to the area.

Ukoko in the statement told all the warring parties in Ugborhen to withdraw their cases from the court “and work in unity in order to harness the benefits of an oil producing community”.

