Remaining Chibok girls will be freed – Shittu
Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, on Sunday expressed optimism that more Chibok girls would soon be released. He spoke in Ibadan at the 3rd General Assembly of the Muslim Ummah of South West (MUSWEN). No fewer than 82 Chibok girls were released by the islamist terror militia, Boko Haram, on Saturday. The minister said more […]
