Remaining Chibok Girls Will Be Released – Aisha Buhari

Wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has asked the 82 recently freed Chibok girls to be strong and forget their ordeal in order to be able to continue their education.

The president’s wife, according to a statement by her media aide, Adebisi Ajayi, spoke on Wednesday while meeting with the girls in Abuja.

Mrs Buhari, who expressed optimism that the remaining girls in captivity would soon be released, advised the girls to learn a trade in order to empower themselves.

She commended the security agencies and all those involved in freeing the girls.

Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed assured that the girls would soon be reunited with their parents, adding that the federal government would not relent until all the girls were released.

