Remains of Olumide Bakare to be buried on Friday

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olumide Bakare, who died on Saturday, April 22, is to be laid to rest on Friday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The burial arrangement is slated to commence with a service of songs on Thursday and the remains will be laid to rest the following day, May 26, 2017. He died after a …

The post Remains of Olumide Bakare to be buried on Friday appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

