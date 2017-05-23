Remember Rebel Wilson? She’s Involved In A Pretty Weird Defamation Case Right Now

I found myself watching Pitch Perfect 2 the other day and wondering where in the world Rebel Wilson had gone.

Well, according to a court case she is currently involved in, media company Bauer Media’s magazine ‘Women’s Day’ is to blame for her abrupt disappearance.

The magazine apparently published “nasty” articles in 2015 that painted Wilson “as a fake and a liar, claiming she had lied about her age, name and childhood,” reports The Guardian.

Here’s more:

As the defamation case brought by the Bridesmaids actor began in Melbourne on Monday, the supreme court of Victoria heard that Wilson was a rags-to-riches case torn down by a tabloid publisher who simply wanted to sell magazines. Wilson’s lawyer, Matthew Collins QC, said her “world collapsed” when the articles appeared in several of the group’s magazines, including Woman’s Day and the Australian Women’s Weekly, at a time when her career was reaching a “pinnacle” with the release of the film Pitch Perfect 2.

Collins told the jury about Wilson’s working-class Sydney childhood and the hardships she had faced in making it in Hollywood, years after she had a dream about winning an Oscar while sick with malaria. He said Wilson thought “she’d never been hit with such nastiness” when Bauer Media published “grubby articles” that defamed her… Collins said that, in the wake of the articles, Wilson stopped being offered roles, was fired from several films, began taking sleeping tablets and developed a stress rash on her arms and around her mouth.

There’s a whole lot more of who said what, check here for that.

So on to the court case details, with this from a second Guardian article:

Rebel Wilson described herself as a “cashed-up bogan” and performed a rap of an Oscar-winning speech from the witness box on Tuesday during her defamation case against the publisher of Woman’s Day. In the Supreme Court of Victoria, Wilson gave the brief performance, which arose from a hallucination she’d had while suffering malaria as a teenager, in a bid to prove to an all-woman jury she hadn’t embellished her background… Wilson also described a hair-raising encounter while travelling through Africa in which she witnessed crossfire and dead bodies. She described her childhood, travelling around on the weekends to dog shows with her family in a caravan with their family business Petcetera Etcetera, and selling animal toys and dog chocolates that she’d developed a taste for.

I’d like to know more about that ‘crossfire and dead bodies’ while in Africa bit, really.

Here’s to not being a celeb and not having to constantly worry about tabloid takedowns. No thanks.

[sources:theguardian&guardian]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

