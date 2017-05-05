Remember! Yorubas Helped The North To Kill Biafrans During The Civil War – MASSOB Tells Igbos

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Thursday, called on Ndigbo not to be deceived by the recent show of solidarity to the Biafra course by the Yorubas.

MASSOB took the stand in a statement signed by its leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, where he also condemned Lt Gen Alani Akinrinade over his reported regret of the killing of unprotected Biafran civilians during the civil war.

Madu said it was shocking that “suddenly, the celebrated Yoruba hero realised that he participated in error because in his face, Biafra actualization and restoration is consciously glaring, and can never be frustrated again.

“After enjoying the spoils of Biafra war and benefitting from it in all sorts of ways, Akinrinade is now repentant shouting for the same true federalism General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu agitated for.

“He now regrets because the cane used on the first wife is now being applied to them. When the whipping of the first wife was going on the favorite second wife was joyful and pandered to the ego of their ahusband.

“Since nothing lasts forever (not even love), the second wife is suddenly at the receiving end and she now realizes how evil her husband is.”

The MASSOB also advised Ndigbo to stop celebrating Femi Fani Kayode as an Igbo hero “for coincidentally attended Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s court session the day he was granted bail or because he met Nnamdi Kanu in kuje prison during his sojourn to prison for his criminal case of corruption.”

Madu cautioned that “our enemies must not be celebrated more than our own heroes.

“In as much as our brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu can visit anybody he wishes, Ndigbo must learn from our past and history.

“All of a sudden, Femi Fani Kayode is being celebrated now as Igbo hero because he utilises an opportunity. This is the same Femi Fani Kayode that poured invectives on Igbos last year with no singular regard or respect for Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Eze Igbo Gburugburu) to the extent of claiming that Ojukwu’s wife was his girlfriend; he even assaulted Iyom Bianca Ojukwu that he impregnated her.

“He deliberately insulted Ndigbo and spited on the person of Ikemba. It is regrettable now that some uninformed Igbo people are singing praises of Kayode as a great champion of the Ndigbo.”

“Our people need to be guided by history. MASSOB wishes to remind the people of Biafra the subtlety of Oduduwa people which was seen on the January 1966 coup that was occasioned by the unrest in the West, that was planned to release Obafemi Awolowo and install him the Prime Minister.

“Things got out of hand and snowballed into a civil war. The Yorubas pitched tent with the rest of Nigeria and fought the people of Biafra to the bitter end. Awolowo who it was alleged the coup plotters wanted to install as Nigeria leader devised starvation as war strategy and £20 as poverty policy against the people of Biafra. Then, the Yoruba nation lost its voice when the going was good for them.

“As Biafrans, we must be cautious because a leopard never changes its spots. Recently, there was mayhem in Ife between the Yorubas and the Hausa community. After the initial sound and fury, they have resorted to a quiet diplomacy for settlement.”

