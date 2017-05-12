Pages Navigation Menu

Remembering Bob Marley, Legendary musician

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Legendary musician, Robert Nesta Marley, 36, passed away on this day 1981. Marley was a Jamaican singer-songwriter, musician and guitarist who achieved international fame and acclaim, blending mostly reggae, ska and rocksteady in his compositions. Starting out in 1963 with the group the Wailers, he forged a distinctive songwriting and vocal style that would later resonate with audiences worldwide.

