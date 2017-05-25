Remembering Nelson Mandela: 2baba Pays Tribute at Soweto Home
Weeks after 2baba’s withdrawal from the Voice Nigeria with reason of commitments to other things, we’ve learnt that one of these commitments is a vacation to South Africa, which was fully sponsored by Campari, to which 2baba is a brand ambassador. 2baba arrived South Africa on May 17 with the Campari team and visited the […]
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!