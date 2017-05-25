Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Remembering Nelson Mandela: 2baba Pays Tribute at Soweto Home

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Weeks after 2baba’s withdrawal from the Voice Nigeria with reason of commitments to other things, we’ve learnt that one of these commitments is a vacation to South Africa, which was fully sponsored by Campari, to which 2baba is a brand ambassador. 2baba arrived South Africa on May 17 with the Campari team and visited the […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.