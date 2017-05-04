Removal of PENCOM DG peeves Ohanaeze Ndigbo

By Nwafor Sunday

The President General of Ndigbo, Chief Barr Nnia Nwodo, has said that democracy is devoid of sentimentality and marginalization but Buhari’s administration has meted out injustice stereotype and marginalization to Igbo, such that Igbo loose more than three hundred billion naira annually.

However, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has expressed its readiness to sue the Federal Government if it fails to address what it describes as discriminatory attitude towards the South East and South South in federal appointments.

According to its statement issued by Chuks Ibegbu, Ndigbo National Deputy Publicity Secretary on Tuesday, Igbo zones have not been well represented in the Buhari administration. It equally reads that, “The President General Chief Nnia Nwodo is peeved by the unjustified removal of the DG of PENCOM Mrs Chinelo Anohu before the expiration of her tenure .

She did not commit any offence that warranted that, except perhaps because she is Igbo. Ohanaeze Ndigbo also associate itself with the suit against the federal government by Chief Olisa Agbakoba over the marginilsation of Igbos.

Reacting on the alleged marginalization, the statement reads, “Efforts are also on to compile the data of all Igbo organisations all over the world and work with the federal character commission to ensure that Igbos get their fair share in all opportunities at the centre.

Ohanaeze is deeply concerned about the least number of states and local governments that Ndigbo have been encumbered with over the years and for which they loose more than three hundred billion naira annually. It will not rest its oars until this injustice and other injustices to Ndigbo are corrected.

Nnia Nwodo, also applauded the bail granted the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, but criticised the conditions of the bail.

He said, “We have appointed a committee of Senior Advocates of Nigeria from Ohanaeze states to take the Federal Government to court over the discriminatory treatment that is given to the people of the South East and the South South.

“Ohanaeze on our own are doing the best to carry on. We particularly feel happy (that) following our persistent demands, the government has responded now by granting bail to Nnamdi Kanu.

Also the group called on the federal government to support Senior lecture at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umuahia, Abia state Prof. Ezeibe who recently discovered the cure for AIDS/HIV.

The President General of the organisation Chief Nnia Nwodo condemned a situation where research findings in Nigeria are ethnicised rather than critically investigated with a view to ascertaining its veracity. That act discourages research and discoveries, he noted.

Rather than vilify the hard working Dr Ezeibe, the federal government through appropriate agencies should investigate his claims and authenticate it or disprove it using all known modern scientific methods.

In other climes, researchers are supported than discouraged. HIV/AIDS is ravaging many African countries and if Professor Ezeibe’s discovery is factual , then it is good and bye to one of the ravaging human calamities in the world, Chief Nwodo stated. He also called on the National Assembly to intervene in the matter.

Meanwhile Chief Nnia Nwodo has called for the restructuring of Nigeria and creation of more states and local government areas in Igbo land.

Ndigbo are presently shortchanged by the least number of states and local governments at their disposal compared to other zones of the country. They loose more than three hundred billion naira for this deliberate shortchange he lamented.

Whether by constitutional or consensual means , the South East urgently need additional states and local governments, Chief Nwodo stated.

In another development, the newly elected Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership issued another statement stating their various achievements since inception. The group ably piloted by Chief Barr Nnia Nwodo promised to give Ndigbo undiluted, qualitative leadership at its inception. It is indeed committed to that and is leaving no stone unturned to achieve that.

According to the statement, “So far we have set up a Planning and Strategy Committee headed by a renowned developmental economists and former Central Bank Governor Prof Charles Soludo with the legendary Chief Sam Ohuabunwa and Dr Ferdinand Agu as leading members among others.

“Also it has set up a Constitutional Review Committee consisting of legal minds of many years experience and co-ordinated by the the legal adviser of the body Barr Chuks Muomah(SAN). The committee will give the organisation a modern and model constitution that will stand the taste of time.

“The leadership has been able to work to see that South East Governors Forum come on stream and the Governors work together for the economic and social development of the zone.

“On the pro-Biafran issue , the leadership did not relent to impinge it on the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu . It is gratifying that that has been done , though Ohanaeze is still concerned about the stringent bail condition given to him. It is contending and will continue to contend it.

“This is in addition to its effort to engage all the pro-Biafran groups with a view to finding a common ground that will serve the best interest of Ndigbo. The new leadership has also building a bridge with other nationalities in Nigeria with an interface with Afenifere and Niger Delta. It will do so with the ACF soon. Ohanaeze is constituting other Standing and Adhoc Committees to bring in Igbo egg heads in all fields to be part of the transformative leadership.

“All Igbos that have Values to add and advice to render to the new leadership are free to do so. In July 27 to 28 ,the President General Chief Nnia Nwodo will be the Special Guest of the Conference of Igbo States in America CISA and the Igbo World Assembly , IWA where he will deliver a key note lecture during the Igbo Festival of Arts and Culture at Stauton , Virginia , USA.

“Ohanaeze is also building a state of the art website that will be the toast of Ndigbo when completed while its activities will be in all social media and ict networks for the benefit of our people that are now part of the ever changing global communication trend.

Stating further he said, “Commendable development efforts are noticeable in our states. Anambra state has launched a new joint venture in building an International Cargo and passenger airport with proximate new city. Ebonyi and Enugu states have had useful meetings with the federal ministry of Mines with a view to reactivating Nkalagu Cement company and Enugu Coal Corporation. Imo state is building a gas plant at Egbema . Abia state is partnering with an International gas consortium in developing a new sea port at Obeaku. Rivers state is developing a new Port-Harcout city with industrial layout.

“Delta has embarked on a massive urban infrastructural renewal scheme. There is in our view a rekindling of the determination to take our destiny into our hands. On the part of Ohanaeze , we have set up two important working committees namely the Planning and Strategy Committee and the Constitution Review Committee.

“The planning and Strategy Committee is to design an economic road map for Ndigbo .It is a rapid response to our new call on our people to develop a spirit of self reliance. It will be our own home grown effort to develop practical development models , powered by the private sector and specifically directed in the first place to production, commerce, and education. This committee is headed by Prof Charles Soludo, a development economists and former Central Bank Governor. The Deputy Chairman is Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa and the Secretary is Mr Ferdinand Agu.

“The Constitutional Review Committee has been set up to look at the present Ohanaeze Constitution and review it with a view to making necessary amendments that will reflect the new challenges confronting Ndigbo and Ohanaeze. They will soon publish an invitation for memorandum from all concerned. The committee is headed by Barr James Ikeyi, SAN, , Ndu Agumagu as Deputy Chairman and Barr Okeagu Ogadah as its Secretary. The National legal Adviser , Barr Chuks Muomah SAN will co ordinate their work.

Conclusively, he opined that, “History will be made in Stuaton Virginia , USA in July 27 to 29 when Ndigbo all over the World will gather there to celebrate the Igbo festival of Arts and Culture, an annual event during which Ndigbo all over the world celebrate the role their forbears played in the making of the United States.

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief Nnia Nwodo will deliver the key note address at the event which will feature cultural displays, historical expo and artifacts display.

“Ndigbo , like the Irish , Germans and English contributed immensely to the making of the United States and the government of Virginia has not failed to make that fact clear to the world , hence its support for the event. Ohanaeze Ndigbo fully support this event and call on Igbo Governors , politicians and people to identify with the all important event.

“Already plans are afoot to make the event memorable as we gathered from the Chairman of the planning committee event Chief Asidianya and the President of the Igbo World Assembly, our own legendary Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze whom Ndigbo all over the world are proud of, he said.

