Remy Ma’s Husband Denies Having an Illegitimate Son With Sidechick – The Olisa Blogazine

Remy Ma's Husband Denies Having an Illegitimate Son With Sidechick
Papoose, the husband of rapper Remy Ma, has finally spoken up following claims that he cheated on his wife while she did her 6 year stint in prison. The drama started yesterday when photos of the alleged sidechick and her son surfaced with strong …
Papoose Bites Back At Cheating, Secret Baby Mama Claims: “Sad, Sad, Sad What Some People Will Do For Attention”
