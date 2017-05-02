Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Renewables can give 10000mw with 50% CBN funding – SEPAN – Daily Trust

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Renewables can give 10000mw with 50% CBN funding – SEPAN
Daily Trust
The Sustainable Energy Practitioners Association of Nigeria (SEPAN) has said with 50 per cent of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) power fund, 10,000 megawatts (mw) will be added to the electricity grid before 2020. The president, Dr. Magnus Onuoha
Renewable Energy Operators Seek Funding SupportTHISDAY Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.