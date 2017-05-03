Reno Omokri throws a jab at President Buhari, celebrates 13 year old with PHD

Reno Omokri is at his controversial comments again, as he took his time to celebrate a 13 year old with PHD and also took a swipe at the supporters of President Buhari.

The post Reno Omokri throws a jab at President Buhari, celebrates 13 year old with PHD appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

