Reno Omokri throws a jab at President Buhari, celebrates 13 year old with PHD
Reno Omokri is at his controversial comments again, as he took his time to celebrate a 13 year old with PHD and also took a swipe at the supporters of President Buhari.
The post Reno Omokri throws a jab at President Buhari, celebrates 13 year old with PHD appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!