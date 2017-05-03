Renowned African Novelist, Karel Schoeman, commits suicide for growing old, dependent

Renowned South African Novelist, Karel Schoeman, has committed suicide at the age of 77. The Afrikaans writer and supporter of the anti-apartheid movement was honoured by former president, Nelson Mandela. He left a suicide note dated April 27 which was released on Tuesday by his lawyer, Carl Van Rensburg. In his letter he complained of […]

Renowned African Novelist, Karel Schoeman, commits suicide for growing old, dependent

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

