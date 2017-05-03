Pages Navigation Menu

Renowned African Novelist, Karel Schoeman, commits suicide for growing old, dependent

Renowned South African Novelist, Karel Schoeman, has committed suicide at the age of 77. The Afrikaans writer and supporter of the anti-apartheid movement was honoured by former president, Nelson Mandela. He left a suicide note dated April 27 which was released on Tuesday by his lawyer, Carl Van Rensburg. In his letter he complained of […]

