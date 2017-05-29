Pages Navigation Menu

Rep denies instituting lawsuit against Ortom, Akume

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A LAWMAKER representing Gwer West in the House of Representatives, Hon. Mark Terseer Gbillah yesterday denied media report that he and other Benue lawmakers from the House were instituting lawsuit against Governor Sam¬uel Ortom and Senator George Akume. In a press statement made available to Nigerian Pilot, Gbillah stated categorically that neither him nor any […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

