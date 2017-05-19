Rep Pwajok’s defection too hasty – Mwolwus

Chief Alexander Mwolwus, former Special Adviser (Political Affairs) to former Plateau governor Jonah Jang, has described the defection of Rep. Edward Pwajok from PDP to APC as “too hasty”. “Pwajok’s defection was too hasty; his political calculations were wrong,” Molwus, who also served as Chief of Staff to Jang’s predecessor, Joshua Dariye, told our correspondent […]

