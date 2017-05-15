Pages Navigation Menu

Replaced Iyaloja sues Olubadan, Olubadan-in-Council – Vanguard

Posted on May 15, 2017

Replaced Iyaloja sues Olubadan, Olubadan-in-Council
Vanguard
IBadan—THE embattled Iyaloja of Ibadanland, Chief Labake Lawal, who was removed by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has dragged the monarch, the Olubadan-in-Council and the new Iyaloja, Chief Iswat Ameringun to an Oyo State High Court …

